The landfall process of Cyclone Fani has begun in Odisha on Friday morning. Terming it as ‘Extremely Severe’, Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning at 5:30 am and said that the cyclone is moving at a speed of 17 km per hour and is located over Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay Of Bengal, about 70 km east-southeast of Gopalpur, 85 km from Puri and 280 km northeast from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 390 KM south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal). The cyclonic winds will then move towards Bangladesh on May 4th with a speed of 60-70 km per hour.
It is expected that the landfall process will continue up to 2 hours. MET Dept. Director HR Biswas has said in a statement that the landfall process started at 8 AM. The landfall process will take up to 2 hours and it is currently close to Puri. The process will continue up to 10: 30 AM. To effectively deal with the crisis at hand, The Odisha government has evacuated around eight lakh people from the coastal regions.
An alert has been issued by The Airport Authority Of India to all coastal airports and flights have been cancelled between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on May 3-4. Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards have been put on high alert, 28 teams of National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), fire services have been deployed in vulnerable regions. The train services have also been affected ahead of Cyclone Fani. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) in Odisha has cancelled about 81 trains. Railway movement in affected regions has been suspended or restricted for the time being.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that all the precautions have been taken to face Cyclone Fani and the government is fully prepared to tackle the crisis.