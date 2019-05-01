Cyclone Fani is said to be the strongest summertime cyclonic formation in the last 50 years. It is expected to make landfall on Friday at Puri. The state government, the Centre and the armed forces along with the national disaster relief forces have said they are prepared to deal with the cyclone's impact.

Cyclone Fani: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the Central government would provide all assistance and facilities to the Odisha government to tackle Cyclone Fani. After his meeting with Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha in New Delhi, he said that arrangements including two helicopters would be given to the state. Besides, Pradhan, Sambit Patra and Aprajita Sarangi also met Sinha and discussed Odisha’s state of preparedness to tackle the Cyclone Fani.

Earlier, naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said naval forces are prepared for the cyclone. He added that the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam is ready and all the necessary measures have been taken.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that Cyclone Fani which is traveling northwestward at the speed of 11 km per hour would make landfall in Odisha’s Puri district on Friday.

A ýellow warning has also been issued for Odisha cost as the stretch of the coast from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata could experience 125-250 mm rain till Saturday.

For the safety of the people, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea.

The IMD has also recommended evacuation from coastal areas as the storm is likely to cause damage to makeshift houses, rail and road connectivity, power supply and fishing in Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha and other areas.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has canceled leaves of doctors and other medical staff till May 15. The government has ordered those who are on leave to report back to their posting places.

Tourists in Puri and other nearby areas have been warned of the impending cyclone and have been advised to leave the city, as per TV reports. Cyclone Fani is said to be the strongest summertime cyclone in the last 50 years. It is expected to impact districts of Andhra Pradesh close to Odisha and the entire span of West Bengal.

