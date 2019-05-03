Cyclone Fani: Odisha to face landfall tomorrow, a million people to be evacuated as cyclonic storm to hit eastern coastline: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday announced that cyclonic storm Fani is about 275 km south-southwest of Odisha's Puri. The Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Puri on Friday, May 3, at around 9:30 am and it will continue till noon.

Cyclone Fani: Odisha to face landfall tomorrow, a million people to be evacuated as cyclonic storm to hit eastern coastline: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday announced that cyclonic storm Fani is about 275 km south-southwest of Odisha’s Puri. The Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Puri on Friday, May 3, at around 9:30 am and it will continue till noon. The Met department also noted that the cyclone Fani is most likely move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri on May 3 F/N with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 km per hour.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government evacuated over 8 lakh people to safer places in reportedly one of the largest evacuations ahead of a natural calamity in the country. The reports said that the IMD described the cyclone as “extremely severe”. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across various states. It is estimated that millions of people will be evacuated as cyclone Fani on the path to hit the eastern coastline.

ESCS ‘FANI’ is about 275 km south-southwest of Puri .To move north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri on 3rd May F/N with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph . Landfall process will continue till noon/afternoon of 3rd May. pic.twitter.com/oHGJTvUHCr — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2019

All Educational institutions in Odisha have been closed today. The state government has issued cyclone alert to all districts collectors and asked them to be prepared.

Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India issued an alert to all coastal airports to ensured that all precautions and SOPs are put in place immediately, in the view of cyclone Fani.

According to the latest forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JWTC), Fani is the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that devastated large parts of Odisha. The Super Cyclone had killed more than 10,000 people in the state.

After hitting Odisha, cyclone Fani is most likely to move towards West Bengal before becoming narrower. It is also expected to hit parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A couple of days ago, the IMD had already alerted fishermen to stay away from the sea and had asked those in the sea to return immediately.

