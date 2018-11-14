Cyclone Gaja: All private and government schools in Cuddalore will remain closed on Thursday due to cyclonic storm Gaja, the Cuddalore District Collector V Anbuselvan said. Authorities in Tamil Nadu have stepped up their efforts to ensure that the state is ready to face any adverse situation as cyclone Gaja, over the West-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal, is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore by Thursday afternoon.

The COMK estimates that landfall of Gaja likely to happen 30 40 hours from now and the landfall zone will be 50 kms either side of Karaikal. Speaking on the measures taken by the government, Cuddalore Disaster Management Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi said this is a very vulnerable belt even if winds don’t do much damage the rains accompanying the cyclone are likely to. The district official further added that the government and district administration is preparing for all possible situation.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) may postpone the launch GSLV-MK-III D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Gaja, reports said.

