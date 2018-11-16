Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: At least 9 people have died as cyclone Gaja made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in the wee hours of Friday. The severe cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with wind speeds gusting up to 120kmph, reports said. More than 30,000 rescue personnel have been kept on standby as a precautionary measure and thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities in various districts of the state. All educational institutions including schools will remain shut in Nagapattinam today.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has opened district-level helpline 1077 for people to contact in case of emergency.
Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates:
Live Updates
Anna University cancels exams
All exams of Anna University has been cancelled in Tamil Nadu on November 15 amid cyclone Gaja warning from Indian meteorological department (IMD). The exam is rescheduled to November 22, a notification on the university website said.
Helpline numbers in case of emergency:
Nagapattinam
9443500728
9843810579
9003322566
Cuddalore
04142-220700
Tiruvarur
04366-226623
Pudukottai
04322-222207
Thanjavur
04362-230121
Ramanathapuram
04567-230060