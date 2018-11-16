Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: At least 9 people have died as cyclone Gaja made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in the wee hours of Friday. The severe cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with wind speeds gusting up to 120kmph, reports said.

Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: At least 9 people have died as cyclone Gaja made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in the wee hours of Friday. The severe cyclonic storm crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast with wind speeds gusting up to 120kmph, reports said. More than 30,000 rescue personnel have been kept on standby as a precautionary measure and thousands have been evacuated from low-lying areas and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities in various districts of the state. All educational institutions including schools will remain shut in Nagapattinam today.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has opened district-level helpline 1077 for people to contact in case of emergency.

