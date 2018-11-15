Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: All schools and educational institutions in five districts of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram are closed today as cyclone Gaja is expected to hit the coastal areas of the state tonight. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this afternoon and will bring heavy rainfall to the state. The authorities are on their toes as ten teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been kept on standby. The India Meteorological Department said that cyclone Gaja will intensify this afternoon before hitting the coast between Pamban and Cuddalore.
Over 30,000 personnel have been kept in readiness in various parts of the coastal districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea.
4 NDRF and 4 TNDRF teams positioned in Nagapattinam
Meanwhile, 4 NDRF teams and 4 TNDRF teams have been positioned in Nagapattinam district. We have 380 first responders to respond to the needs of people and 159 responders to protect animals. Collector has commenced efforts to evacuate people: Additional Secy, Revenue and Administration, Chennai.
'People should be well-prepared'
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Special Officer for Disaster Management.
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Special Officer for Disaster Management, said cyclone Gaja is likely to make land fall in South of Cuddalore, in Nagapattinam district tonight today, government is making its best efforts in this regard and people should be well-prepared.
NDRF and state disaster relief force teams on stand by
Four National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams and four state disaster relief force have been kept in readiness in Nagapattinam. He further added that the authorities have deployed 380 first responders to react to the needs of the people, adding that 159 responders are there to protect animals. Additional Secretary, Revenue and Administration, Chennai told ANI that the authorities have commenced efforts to evacuate people from the coastal areas of the state.
Cuddalore Collector holds review meetings with officials
Earlier in the day, Cuddalore Collector Thiru V Anbuselvan and Disaster Management incharge Gagandeep Singh Bedi held a review meeting with officials as cyclone Gaja is expected to hit the coastal areas in the state tonight. The storm will make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this afternoon.
#TamilNadu: Collector Cuddalore Thiru. V. Anbuselvan and Disaster Managment Incharge Gagandeep Singh Bedi hold review meeting. #GajaCyclone is likely to make landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore today afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JabQiLepcq— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018
Cyclone Gaja will make landfall late night today
Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Special Officer for Disaster Management Tamil Nadu, said the cyclone Gaja will make landfall late night today, may be in South of Cuddalore, in Nagapattinam district. The government official further asked people to be well-prepared, adding that the authorities are making its best efforts in this regard.