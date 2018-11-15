Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: All schools and educational institutions in five districts of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram are closed today as cyclone Gaja is expected to hit the coastal areas of the state tonight. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this afternoon.

Cyclone Gaja LIVE updates: All schools and educational institutions in five districts of Tamil Nadu including Rameswaram are closed today as cyclone Gaja is expected to hit the coastal areas of the state tonight. The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore this afternoon and will bring heavy rainfall to the state. The authorities are on their toes as ten teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been kept on standby. The India Meteorological Department said that cyclone Gaja will intensify this afternoon before hitting the coast between Pamban and Cuddalore.

Over 30,000 personnel have been kept in readiness in various parts of the coastal districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea.

