Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has assured all possible support from the Centre to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. IMD has informed that Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area on November 25 evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy respectively regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured all possible support from the Centre.

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm. Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour.

“Deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm — NIVAR over south-west Bay of Bengal — (Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts – Yellow Message) “Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia,” IMD said in a tweet.

However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at north coastal districts and delta districts on November 24 and 25.

Regional Meteorological Centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. Officials asked people to keep food materials with them and avoid unnecessary travel.

In the wake of the IMD warning for cyclone Nivar, counseling for admission to MBBS/BDS course 2020-21 scheduled for November 24 has been postponed to November 30, Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu informed.