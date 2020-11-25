As Cyclone Nivar nears Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid public movement. Puducherry has announced a curfew from 24th November, 9pm to 26th November, 6am. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced public holiday for 25th November.

India is up for task as Cyclone Nivar nears Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. IMD has warned the cyclone is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25. The meteorological department has also informed that the wind speed at the area where Cyclone Nivar will make the landfall will range between 120 and 145 kmph.

Ahead of the landfall, the Puducherry government has announced a curfew from 24th November, 9pm to 26th November, 6am. The Puducherry District Magistrate Purva Garg has directed everyone to keep all the shops and other establishments closed and avoid movement. In view of the situation, schools have also been asked to remain shut until further orders.

Reports say that the 30 fishermen, who ventured into the high sea from the Karaikal area, have not returned to the shores yet. Efforts are underway to reach out to them and direct them to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Speaking about the cyclone preparedness in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami held a meeting with the State Disaster management authority official on Tuesday and announced public holiday for 25th November in the view of the NIVAR cyclone. He also said that only the essential services will operate on Wednesday. He further requested the general public to stay indoors and urged people living in low lying areas to move to relief camps.