Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: At least 6 coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected as cyclonic storm Phethai has made landfall in the state. The storm which is developing over Bay of Bengal has hit the state with heavy rainfall and strong winds. As per reports, coastal areas including East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other regions have been severely affected due to the storm. Weather reports further say that in the next few hours, the cyclone is expected to get intensify. State disaster management authorities had already sounded a high alert at all the coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh, and other places where it was expected to make the impact.
National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) and all other disaster management teams have been kept on standby, meanwhile, the administration is keeping a tap on all the developments.
Meanwhile, other rescue and relief teams including fire safety teams and more than 15 rescue teams have been kept on stand-by at Rajamahendravaram. Moreover, five more teams are monitoring the situation from West Godavari district which has been severely affected by cyclone Phethai.
Live Updates
Rainfall in Raipur
As per the weather department's latest report, the cyclone Phethai has resulted in rainfall in Chattisgarh area, Raipur. A Met official said Chhattisgarh is probably to witness light to moderate rainfall over a few places in next 48 hours.
More than 22 trains cancelled
More than 22 trains have been cancelled while several flights have been to Hyderabad as cyclone Phethai makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh. More than 10,000 officials have been kept on vigil to monitor the impact of the storm.
Panchayat Raj and rural development teams help disaster management teams
As coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh have been hit by cyclonic storm Phethai, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) teams are helping disaster management teams to clean drains and clearing uprooted trees which are blocking traffic at several places.
Andhra Pradesh: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) teams along the disaster teams clearing drains, roads and sideways in the villages affected by #CyclonePhethai. (Pictures courtesy- PR&RD Minister Nara Lokesh) pic.twitter.com/4ULTYLfoye— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018
Restoration and relief work underway in villages in Andhra Pradesh
Restoration and relief work is underway at several places in Andhra Pradesh as cyclone Phethai makes landfall. In the photos below, municipal and disaster management teams are carrying out rescue work in villages near coastal regions.
Andhra Pradesh: Restoration works started in villages following the landfall of #CyclonePhethai pic.twitter.com/PxotLP5cSu— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018
Train schedule gets affected due to cyclone Phethai
As cyclone Phethai makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, it has caused railway schedule as a couple of trains have been diverted due to the cyclonic storm. According to reports, two trains — Train no. 18645: Howrah Jn-Hyderabad Express
and Train no. 22605: Purulia Jn-Villupuram Jn Express routes have been diverted due to cyclone Phethai.
Trees uprooted in Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam
Due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, several trees have been uprooted in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam. Municipal authorities are carrying out relief work and clearing roads which have caused traffic due to uprooted trees.
Andhra Pradesh: Trees were uprooted in Visakhapatnam district's Narsipatnam after strong winds and rainfall hit the region. Roads are being cleared by the local administration. #CyclonePhethai pic.twitter.com/PRssp7R1Rr— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2018