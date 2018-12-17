Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm Phethai has hit the coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh with heavy rainfall and strong winds. According to reports, 6 districts including East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada have been severely affected. All the disaster management teams are keeping a tap on the developments in the state.

Cyclone Phethai LIVE updates: At least 6 coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected as cyclonic storm Phethai has made landfall in the state. The storm which is developing over Bay of Bengal has hit the state with heavy rainfall and strong winds. As per reports, coastal areas including East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other regions have been severely affected due to the storm. Weather reports further say that in the next few hours, the cyclone is expected to get intensify. State disaster management authorities had already sounded a high alert at all the coastal regions in Andhra Pradesh, and other places where it was expected to make the impact.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) and all other disaster management teams have been kept on standby, meanwhile, the administration is keeping a tap on all the developments.

Meanwhile, other rescue and relief teams including fire safety teams and more than 15 rescue teams have been kept on stand-by at Rajamahendravaram. Moreover, five more teams are monitoring the situation from West Godavari district which has been severely affected by cyclone Phethai.

