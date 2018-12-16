Cyclone Phethai: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Phethai Cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and make landfall around coastal around Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada tomorrow. The authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on their toes as the severe cyclone is heading towards the coastal areas of both these states.

Cyclone Phethai: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Phethai Cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and make landfall around coastal around Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada tomorrow. The authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on their toes as the severe cyclone is heading towards the coastal areas of both these states. This comes a month after Cyclone Gaja hit Tamil Nadu, causing widespread destruction to life and property in the state. This is the fourth cyclone to hit the eastern cost this season. Around six lakh people will be affected by the cyclone.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said the cyclone persists over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and its intensification into the severe cyclonic storm is likely to happen in the next 6 hours. The residents of coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are being evacuated from low lying areas, reports said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on hight along with the Coast Guard. The fishermen have been advised to not venture out in open seas over the next 24 hours.

UPDATE #PhethaiCyclone persists over southwest&adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. It's intensification into Severe Cyclonic Storm is likely to happen during next 6 hours. It is likely to move north Northwest wards & make landfall around Kakinada tomorrow. #AndhraPradesh — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

The Navy is keeping an eye on Cyclone Phethai updates and is in regular touch with disaster management authorities to successfully conduct relief operations. The Met department said the cyclone will trigger likely trigger heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha. The districts of Ganjan, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kalahandi are likely to be most affected, according to Met department. As a precautionary measure, schools will remain shut in East Godavari districts for two days, said the district collector Kartikeya Misra.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said there are various challenges to deal with cyclones that hit the state every year. The chief minister said people have been warned about heavy rains in the coastal districts due to Cyclone Phethai.

