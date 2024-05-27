Cyclone Remal Hits Kolkata, Authorities Clear Uprooted Trees Amid Heavy Rainfall

As severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall, Kolkata has been battered by heavy rain and gusty winds. In response, the Kolkata Municipality team and the Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are actively working to clear uprooted trees in the Alipore area.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Roads being cleared after trees uprooted amid the heavy downpour and strong winds, in Alipur#CycloneRemal pic.twitter.com/Q2AQw5tNij — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

Late-night efforts showed workers striving to clear the roads amidst the continuous rain. Deputy Commissioner of South Kolkata, Priyabrata Roy, stated, “We are receiving reports of uprooted trees in some areas. The Kolkata Municipality team and the Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are on the scene, working to cut and remove the trees to reopen the roads. By morning, the situation should improve. The police’s special unified control room is monitoring the situation throughout the night, and the Municipality Control Room is also operational.”

SCS “Remal” about 80 km S-S of Canning(WB) .System is crossing Bangladesh(BD) & WB Coasts. continue to move northwards & weaken gradually. eye of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process is continuing over coastal areas of BD & WB coasts & continue for next 2 hrs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2024

The cyclone began its landfall at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the coastal regions of West Bengal and Bangladesh, between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in Bangladesh. Cyclone ‘Remal’ caused significant damage, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees, and knocking down electric poles with wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 km/h, gusting up to 135 km/h. Heavy rain and gusty winds were evident outside the Raj Bhavan, illustrating the storm’s intensity.

#WATCH | Sagar Island, West Bengal: NDRF team clears road after a tree uprooted near Sagar bypass road amid heavy rain and gusty winds.#CycloneRemal pic.twitter.com/yxmoqKzYUZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024

SCS “Remal” over N BOB moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 11 kmph during past 06 hours over Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (WB), 110 km W-SW of Khepupara (B), 80 km S-SE of Canning (WB) and 100 km S-SW of Mongla (B). pic.twitter.com/GK8VlKtgBT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2024

Somnath Dutta, Eastern Region Head of the IMD Kolkata, explained, “The landfall process started at 8:30 pm over the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast. As of our 10:30 pm observation, the landfall process is ongoing and is expected to be complete by 12:30 am.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: Heavy rains and gusty wind lash South 24 Parganas (Visuals from Sundarbans)#CycloneRemal pic.twitter.com/g8ge1enhXn — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

In anticipation of the cyclone’s impact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to assess preparedness for cyclone ‘Remal’ over the North Bay of Bengal. The Prime Minister was informed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular contact with the Government of West Bengal. Additionally, all fishermen have been advised to avoid the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for their safety.

Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well being. pic.twitter.com/JW4iybKS5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

As Kolkata grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Remal’, the coordinated efforts of municipal and disaster management teams provide hope for a swift recovery.

