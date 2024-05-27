Cyclone Remal Hits Kolkata, Authorities Clear Uprooted Trees Amid Heavy Rainfall

As severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ made landfall, Kolkata has been battered by heavy rain and gusty winds. In response, the Kolkata Municipality team and the Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are actively working to clear uprooted trees in the Alipore area.

Late-night efforts showed workers striving to clear the roads amidst the continuous rain. Deputy Commissioner of South Kolkata, Priyabrata Roy, stated, “We are receiving reports of uprooted trees in some areas. The Kolkata Municipality team and the Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are on the scene, working to cut and remove the trees to reopen the roads. By morning, the situation should improve. The police’s special unified control room is monitoring the situation throughout the night, and the Municipality Control Room is also operational.”

The cyclone began its landfall at 8:30 pm on Sunday over the coastal regions of West Bengal and Bangladesh, between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the southwest of Mongla in Bangladesh. Cyclone ‘Remal’ caused significant damage, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees, and knocking down electric poles with wind speeds ranging from 110 to 120 km/h, gusting up to 135 km/h. Heavy rain and gusty winds were evident outside the Raj Bhavan, illustrating the storm’s intensity.

Somnath Dutta, Eastern Region Head of the IMD Kolkata, explained, “The landfall process started at 8:30 pm over the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast. As of our 10:30 pm observation, the landfall process is ongoing and is expected to be complete by 12:30 am.”

 

In anticipation of the cyclone’s impact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to assess preparedness for cyclone ‘Remal’ over the North Bay of Bengal. The Prime Minister was informed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular contact with the Government of West Bengal. Additionally, all fishermen have been advised to avoid the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for their safety.

As Kolkata grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone ‘Remal’, the coordinated efforts of municipal and disaster management teams provide hope for a swift recovery.