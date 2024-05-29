Cyclone Remal Kills 36 People In The Eastern States Due To Rain, Landslides

Cyclone Remal has hit in the eastern states that led to the lives of 36 people due to heavy rains and landslides across four northeastern states on Tuesday (May 28). The cyclone effect disturbed the lives of people in all eight states in the region.

Mizoram witnessed the death of 27 people in a quarry collapse in Aizawl district. Whereas Nagaland reported four deaths followed by Assam, that witnessed three fatalities and Meghalaya holding two fatalities.

The unyielding rainfall, paired with strong winds, caused landslides, uprooted trees, and toppled electric poles, resulting in extensive power and internet outages.

In the Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway, waterlogging between the New Haflong-Jatinga Lampur section and Ditokcherra yard led to numerous train cancellations, partial cancellations, and rescheduling.

In Mizoram, multiple landslides led to at least 27 fatalities. A quarry collapse between Melthum and Hlimen in Aizawl alone resulted in 21 deaths, with several more individuals still trapped under the debris. Additional landslides caused fatalities in the areas of Salem, Aibawk, Lungsei, Kelsih, and Falkawn.

Nagaland experienced at least four deaths and significant damage to over 40 houses. A young boy drowned near Laruri village in Phek district, with other drownings reported at Doyang Dam in Wokha district. An elderly man was killed in a wall collapse in Phek.

In Assam, three people died and 17 were injured across Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Morigaon districts. A tree branch fell on a school bus in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, injuring 12 students, while other incidents in Morigaon resulted in five more injuries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the fatalities. Severe storms impacted several districts, including Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, South Salmara, and West Karbi Anglong.

In Meghalaya, torrential rains resulted in two deaths and over 100 injuries. One fatality occurred in East Jaintia Hills and another in a car accident in East Khasi Hills district. The heavy rainfall damaged numerous homes across 17 villages, caused landslides on the Shillong-Mawlai Bypass and Bivar Road in Oakland, and led to flash floods in Langkyrding, Pynthorbah, Polo, Sawfurlong, and Demseiniong areas.

In Tripura, heavy rains with gusty winds of 50 to 60 km per hour wreaked havoc over the past 24 hours, damaging 470 houses and forcing 750 people into 15 relief camps across various districts. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushant Chowdhury, briefing the media in Agartala, reported that the state recorded an average rainfall of 215.5 mm, with Unakoti district receiving the highest at 252.4 mm.

