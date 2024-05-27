Cyclone Remal Strikes West Bengal And Bangladesh: Why Was it Named Remal?

Cyclone Remal made its initial landfall on the coast of Bangladesh on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the adjoining West Bengal region due to the heavy rainfall that is being experienced in the state. This marks the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season.

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected

The IMD forecasts that Cyclone Remal will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to West Bengal, coastal Bangladesh, and other northeastern states. In preparation, a red alert has been issued for the coastal districts of West Bengal, including South and North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur. Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly are also on high alert, with authorities expecting extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Naming Cyclone Remal: Understanding the Process

How Did Cyclone Remal Get Its Name?

The cyclone, which is rapidly approaching the coastlines of West Bengal and Bangladesh, has been named ‘Remal’ and is pronounced as Re-mal according to the established convention for naming tropical cyclones in the region. The IMD follows a specific protocol for naming cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This protocol involves collaboration with Regional Specialized Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) around the world.

What Does ‘Remal’ Mean?

The name ‘Remal’ means “sand” in Arabic and was given by Oman. This is the first pre-monsoon cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this season.

Why Are Cyclones Given Names?

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), naming cyclones helps avoid confusion, especially since there can be multiple cyclones in a specific geographical area or globally at the same time. Names make it easier to communicate warnings and facilitate disaster risk awareness, management, and mitigation. Each tropical storm is given a name from a list provided by member nations of the WMO.

The 13 Member Nations

The WMO established the Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) in 1972 to improve cyclone warning and disaster mitigation in the North Indian Ocean region. Initially, the PTC included eight member nations: Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, and Thailand. The panel expanded in 2018 to include Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

India’s Preparations for Cyclone Remal

In response to Cyclone Remal, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the north Bay of Bengal until Monday morning. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara.

Authorities have issued a high alert for Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, anticipating extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD’s proactive measures aim to minimize the impact of the cyclone and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

As Cyclone Remal progresses, the IMD and local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ready to implement additional safety measures as needed. The cooperation and preparedness efforts underscore the region’s commitment to mitigating the effects of natural disasters.

