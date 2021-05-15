The India Meteorological Department has predicted torrential rains "causing flash floods and landslides" across Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa's coastal districts till Sunday, as well as Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) released a ‘orange bulletin’ for Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday as cyclone Tauktae approaches the Indian West Coast, forecasting heavy flooding in the two states. According to the CWC, water levels are expected to exceed ‘risk’ and peak flood levels.

The rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala, and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu, were flowing above their danger levels. Malappuram, Kozhikkode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod have all been put on red alert by Kerala. The India Meteorological Department said on Friday night that a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had strengthened into a deep depression, which will then develop into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, the cyclone is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya. The coasts of Gujarat and Diu are under cyclone warnings. In the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae, five teams from the third battalion Munduli, Bhubaneswar, have gone to Gujarat to assist with any emergency relief work.

Thunderstorms and lightning could harm people and livestock, as well as damage to loose and unsecured buildings along the coast, according to the forecast.

As the cyclonic storm hits the western coasts of India, the Indian Navy’s ships, planes, helicopters, diving, and emergency relief teams are on standby to provide full assistance to state governments. In the five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, more than 50 NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are on service.

Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea: Cyclone Alert for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Yellow message) pic.twitter.com/fmcTMVmrjg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021

Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini https://t.co/LspHbP5HLs intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hrs. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning. pic.twitter.com/fZBB7WGBlx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

According to the CM office of Maharastra, in a pre-storm meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, “CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray ordered the District Administration, Divisional Commissioners, and District Collectors to be alert and well-equipped in coastal areas, especially Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.”

The crucial meeting today will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss plans on cyclones. The meeting will be attended by senior officials from various government agencies, including the National Disaster Management Authority.