Cyclone Vayu is all set to hit the Gujarat coastal areas in the coming days as the high alert has been sounded in the state. The fishermen and other groups have been warned not to venture into the sea up to June 12 as the worst cyclones may cause human loss.

A high alert has been sounded across the coastal areas in South Gujarat as Cyclone Vayu is all set to hit the state in the coming days. Cyclone Vayu, which continues to gather strength from warm ocean waters, is expected to peak in Gujarat coast on Thursday. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Vayu is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move northwards and will hit the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva with wind speeds of over 135 kmph over waters of the Arabian sea.

As per reports, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on stand as cyclones are likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. The IMD has stated that Cyclone Vayu will bring heavy showers in several cities in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj.

As per reports, the state government has held an emergency meeting to review the preparedness for severe cyclones. The Army, Navy and the Coastal Guard have also on alert for the dangerous cyclones. However, the fishermen in the region have been warned not to venture into the sea for the coming days.

Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people during the cyclone Vayu. He has also ensured that the maintenance of all essential services including power, telecommunications, health, drinking water should be restored immediately during the worst cyclones.

Cyclone Vayu is less worse than Fani as the winds will not get strong as Fani did. Vayu may cause more damage but depends on the speed of winds how much intensity they pick. But the cyclones is far enough in weak in not and may not affect the coming monsoons.

Recently, the worst Cyclone Fani brought winds gusting up to 220 kmph, made landfall and caused devastation in Odisha. Over Rs 9,000 crore property was destroyed in the state. Around 20, 367 villages in the state have been ravaged so far.

