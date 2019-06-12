Cyclone Vayu to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13: Vayu is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department said.

An Orange Alert has been issued for the coastal areas in Gujarat after Deep Depression intensified into cyclonic storm Vayu over the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Vayu to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13: Tourists visiting Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan, Kutch, have been advised to leave for safer places after the afternoon today (on Wednesday, June 12, 2019) as Cyclone Vayu is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat on June 13, 2019. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, said Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu is now at 280 km south-southwest of Mumbai and winds over North Maharashtra coast are very likely to be 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph today. Vayu is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Wednesday said Gujarat is witnessing a potential threat from flying objects and gusty winds can cause tree falling incidences too. Issuing a warning to the fishermen, the IMD said they should avoid entering in the Arabian Sea as the sea conditions are likely to become rough to high along and off Maharashtra coast on 12 and 13 June.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has put a contingency plan to minimise human casualty and destruction caused by Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu. He is personally monitoring the rescue and relief operations carried by the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Maharashtra: A tree uprooted in Mumbai early morning today due to strong winds in the coastal areas ahead of landfall of #CycloneVayu. A bike came under the uprooted tree pic.twitter.com/mvlDYZmSYt — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The Gujarat government has decided to close down schools, colleges and Anganwadis in coastal districts on June 12 and 13. The Centre and the state government have taken several steps to mitigate the cyclone impact. Here are 10 things to know:

1) As part of the rescue and relief operations, a C17 Globemaster aircraft has landed at Jamnagar with NDRF team. The NDRF team will carry out HADR missions in Gujarat, for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu. NDRF teams from Vijayawada have been airlifted to Jamnagar Airport to help people of Gujarat and Diu during Cyclone Vayu.

2) Indian Coast Guard has formed Disaster relief teams and kept on immediate notice at Daman, Dahanu Mumbai, MurudJanjira, Ratnagiri, Goa Karwar, Mangalore, Beypore, Vijhinjam and Kochi for immediate response to the impending Cyclone Vayu.

3) Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by the gusty wind (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on 12 and 13 June 2019.

4) Heavy to very heavy rains very likely in Saurashtra ta Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Diu, the IMD said.

6) Heavy rains are likely to occur in Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of South Gujarat region on June 12, 2019.

7) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to all Gujarat Congress workers to be ready to help affected people in all the areas that come in the way of Cyclone Vayu.

8) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has appealed the tourists visiting the state to leave for a safer place after the afternoon of June 12. Medium lift helicopters and light utility helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been positioned at nodal points in the state.

9) Around 280,000 people from the vulnerable areas along the coast have been evacuated to safer places.

10) Mumbai will partially bear the brunt of Vayu. The disaster management unit of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai sounded an alert for the Mumbaikars The financial capital is likely to witness showers on Wednesday as Vayu blows this way. Several areas of Mumbai like Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and parts of Navi Mumbai witnessed showers on Tuesday.

#CycloneVayu : IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team. The NDRF team will carry out #HADR missions in Gujarat, for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu. #savinglives pic.twitter.com/3E0YjsVzeW — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 11, 2019

