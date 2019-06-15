Cyclone Vayu Gujarat: The cyclonic storm which was expected to hit Gujarat earlier this week changed direction and moved to Oman. But with the latest report by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it's likely to hit Gujarat again, though chief minister Vijay Rupani has assured people of the possible measures already taken by the government and also asked people to resume work.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to change its trajectory and move towards Gujarat coast once again in the next 48 hours. It was expected to make a landfall in Gujarat earlier around Wednesday or Thursday this week but changed its direction, confirmed the Indian Meteorological Department.

The latest reports on Syclone Vayu suggest that the cyclone may recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17 to June 18, M Rajjevan, Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary said the cyclone is likely to hit the coastal areas of Gujarat for which sufficient measures have been taken by the state government to combat the calamity. He added that the intensity of the Cyclonic storm is likely to reduce this time and may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

The second cyclone to hit India this year, Cyclone Vayu was earlier expected to hit land between Porbandar and Veraval on Thursday. However, it changed it moved towards Oman later.

The state government had made massive arrangements ahead of the expected landfall. Over 3 lakh people were evacuated from coastal Gujarat and the union territory of Diu. The government had placed National Disaster Response Force, the Coast Guard, Army, Navy Air Force and the Border Security Force ahead of the cyclone and all schools and colleges were also shut.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani although reiterated of safety arrangements. He also revealed on the evacuation drive and reassured that colleges and schools will resume on Saturday in accordance with their regular schedules.

The IMD has confirmed that Cyclone Bayu is currently moving from southwest of Porbandar. It’s about 390 km west of Diu and 280 km west-southwest of Porbandar.

