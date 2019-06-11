Cyclone Vayu: Since the arrival of the monsoon has already been delayed, its halting will cast its shadow on the agrarian economy of the country.

Several Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the jawans of the Indian Army have been kept on stand by as cyclone Vayu is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, reports said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Vayu likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph during mid-night of 12th June 2019. Though Vayu is much weaker than Fani, the former can generate winds of speed 110-120 km per hour while Fani had speeds of about 220 km per hour, forecasts said.

Though Vayu may not create widespread destruction like Fani, it can halt the northward progression of the monsoon for a few days. If that happens, the backbone of our agrarian economy will cripple as it solely relies on monsoon rain. And the states, that are already reeling under water acute drinking water crisis, are likely to witness the drought situation.

MeT dept said CycloneVayu is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea, which brewed over the past 2 days, has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it is likely to drench Saurashtra-Kutch region. Porbandar and Dwarka districts of Gujarat are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. Local administrations in these two districts held emergency meetings to reduce the threat to human life. Several ports of Gujarat have already flashed the danger signal.

Jayanta Sarkar, IMD Ahmedabad Director: #CycloneVayu is likely to cross the Saurashtra coast as a severe cyclonic storm. We have issued a warning for fishermen and signal number 2 (warning for ships leaving the port). Onset of monsoon in Gujarat could be delayed due to cyclone. pic.twitter.com/KNn0jLVO6t — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

On May 3, Cyclone Fani, that was one of the worst cyclones to hit India in last two decades, made landfall in the state of Odisha and caused loss of over Rs 9,000 crore in the state. The category 4 storm devastated as many as 20,367 villages in 14 coastal districts there.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App