Several trees and poles were uprooted at Bhavnagar Para Station due to cyclonic winds, the Western Railway said on Friday.

Western Railways cancels 37 trains, short terminates another 5 trains due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat: The Western Railway (WR) on Friday cancelled 46 trains and short terminated another nine trains with partial cancellation, as a precautionary measure in view of the Cyclone Vayu affecting Gujarat. To ensure safe movement of trains, the WR will first run the light engine with the staff of the concerned department to remove obstruction on track, if any. The move came after several trees and poles were uprooted at Bhavnagar Para Station due to cyclonic winds. Heavy showers caused waterlogging outside Junagadh Station. The Western Railway had stopped train operations at these stations in view of safety of passengers during Cyclone Vayu warning period.

The Western Railways said Train no 19119 Ahmedabad – Somnath Exp of 14/06 will be short terminated at Surendranagar. Hence in reverse direction train no 19120 of 14/06 will depart from Surendranagar instead of Somnath and will remain partially between Somnath – Surendranagar.

Train no 14322 Bhuj – Bareilly Express of today i.e. 14th Jaune, 2019 will depart from Palanpur instead of Bhuj. This train will remain partially cancelled between Bhuj – Palanpur today. Train no 59208 Okha – Bhavnagar passenger has been cancelled today (on Friday, 14th June 2019).

