Cyclone Vayu updates: As per latest update of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat, but will have an effect on coastal districts of the state. Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad, said Cyclone Vayu won’t hit Gujarat today.

She said the cyclonic storm will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar and Dwarka this afternoon and its effect will be felt on the coastal regions Saurashtra. With a wind speed 135-160 kmph, Cyclone Vayu will affect coastal districts Diu, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar and Dwarka.

Cyclon Vayu is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, today (on Thursday, June 12, 2019). India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclonic Storm Vayu over the East Coast of Arabian Sea moved NNW-wards in last 6 hours. Currently, it’s 130 km Southwest of Veraval and 180 km South of Porbandar, but it’s likely to move NNW for some time then NW-wards skirting Saurashtra coast with wind speed 135-145 kmph from this afternoon, the IMD said.

More than 2.75 Lakh people in the state have been evacuated to safer places to prevent loss of human life. Six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 300 commandos of the Indian Navy are on alert in Porbandar sea condition is very likely to very rough to high along & off Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of east-central Arabian Sea till 13 June.

Food packets are being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of Cyclone Vayu. The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone-affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the government officials.

In Maharashtra’s Konkan region, beaches have been closed for the public in view of cyclonic storm Vayu in the Arabian Sea.

