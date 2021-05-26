The nation's East Coast is reeling under the aggressive 'Cyclone Yaas.' Cyclone Yaas begun the landfall process at 9 am according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department.

As India battles the Covid-19 pandemic, a cyclone has once again hit India. After Tautae that hit India’s Western coast, the nation’s East Coast is reeling under the aggressive ‘Cyclone Yaas.’ The Indian Army said that in coordination with the West Bengal government it has positioned rescue and relief columns across the areas on the Odisha-West Bengal coast expected to be affected by “very severe cyclonic storm”, which made landfall this morning, battering coastal districts of the two states with heavy rain and strong winds.

Cyclone Yaas begun the landfall process at 9 am according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department. Visuals from Bengal’s Digha and South 24 Paraganas districts, and Odisha’s Kendrapara show strong winds and waves, with some coastal areas already flooded and people wading through knee-deep water on roads along the sea front.

Over 11.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable places in West Bengal in view of the impending cyclone Yaas, informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Odisha government said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety. The only question now is remains pertinent that can we save maximum lives?

According to the India Meterological Department, the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas centred about 50 kilometer south -southeast of Balasore and landfall process commenced at 9 am. The West Bengal state government has set up a round-the-clock control room in the secretariat annexe to monitor the situation.