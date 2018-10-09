The Odisha government on Tuesday notified all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief following a red alert issued by the national weather office IMD that alarmed the states regarding a cyclone storm, Titli, which has been making its way towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD has predicted a cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall in the eastern state of Odisha for the next two days, October 10, October 11.

The Odisha government on Tuesday notified all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief following a red alert issued by the national weather office IMD that alarmed the states regarding a cyclone storm, Titli, which has been making its way towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. The IMD has predicted a cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall in the eastern state of Odisha for the next two days, October 10, October 11. The IMD revealed that it has been some time that the cyclonic storm, Titli was present over the Bay of Bengala and is presently at 530 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, the IMD has also predicted and alarmed people about the heavy rainfall in West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh. HR Biswas, director of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar notified that the cyclonic storm is most likely to get intensified in the next 24 hours. He added that most likely it will cross Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam on October 11. In the last six hours, the cyclone has been moving westward at 8 kmph.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as it is most likely that winds blowing at 65 kmph will carry the cyclone Titli along with them. The low-lying areas in Odisha, including Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jjpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Balasore districts. have already been alerted against possible floods by the state government.

