Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel, Prabhu Ratnabhai Tokiya

The 17th Lok Sabha elections in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli were held in the third phase of polling on April 23, 2019, for its lone seat, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prabhu Ratnabhai Tokiya of the Indian National Congress (INC) are the top contenders. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel of the BJP is the sitting MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Of the total voters in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 106,215 are male and 90,402 are female. From 1967-1980, Dadra and Nagar Haveli had consecutively elected Congress MPs S. R. Delkar Indian National Congress. In 1984, it had elected an Independent candidate as MP. Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel had been elected for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014.

The Election Commission of Inda (ECI) had on March 10 announced a seven-phase-elections in the all the states and the union territories in the country to elect a new 543-member Lower House of parliament. The elections were held from April 11 to May 19, 2019. Four states also saw a simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The states are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. The counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

