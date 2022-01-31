India reported 2,09,918 fresh COVID-19 cases and 959 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country moved up to 4,13,02,440 including 18,31,268 active cases which account for 4.43 per cent of the total cases. However, the COVID-19 fatalities reported an upsurge as the country’s total death toll rose to 4,95,050. On Monday, the country logged 893 deaths from this virus.

As many as 2,62,628 recoveries were added in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,89,76,122. The recovery rate is currently at 94.37 per cent. Of the 13,31,198 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 15.77 per cent was reported. Moreover, the weekly positivity rate stood at 15.75 per cent. Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 166.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.