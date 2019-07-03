Spiritual leader Dalai Lama had raised eyebrows after he made objectionable comments on women. Touching upon topics like his possible successor, he said if his descendant were a woman, she should be attractive.

The Dalai Lama has expressed regrets over his comments on women in a recent BBC interview that had shocked many. He is deeply sorry for what he said about women, read the official statement.

It read that his holiness genuinely meant no offence when he responded to a question on his reincarnation saying if he was born as a woman, she should be attractive. He was deeply sorry that people were hurt by what he said and offered his sincere apologies, read the statement.

Touching upon the possibility of a successor, the spiritual leader said any future female Dalai Lama should be attractive. In the interview, the 84-year-old also discussed Donald Trump, his dreams of returning to Tibet and refugees. The interview raised eyebrows for the comments made by him given his condemnation of women objectification but his idea of female successor painted in beauty and attraction angered many, especially his admirers.

His statement was, “If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive,” he said in English while laughing. The Tibetan spiritual leader, however about his comments on the US President Donald Trump expressed no remorse. In his interview, he had said Trump has a lack of moral principle and complicated emotions.

The Dalai Lama has a keen sense of the contradictions between the materialistic, globalised world he encounters on his travels and the complex, more esoteric ideas about reincarnation that are at the heart of Tibetan Buddhist tradition, read the statement.

It added that throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has opposed the objectification of women and supported gender quality. However, it happens that off the cuff remarks, which might be amusing in one cultural context lose their humour in translation when brought into another. He regrets any offence that may have been given.

Clarifying on his comments about European refugees that they should ultimately return home, the statement read that the spiritual leader certainly appreciates that many of those who leave their countries may not wish or be able to return.

