Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday, August 10, apologised for his recent remark on former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he called Nehru as 'self-centred'. On Wednesday, the 83-year-old monk in an interactive session in Goa said that India and Pakistan would have remained united if Nehru would have accepted Mahatma Gandhi’s wish of making Muhammad Ali Jinnah the first prime minister of the country.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologised on Friday, August 10, for his recent remarks on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he called the PM as ‘self-centred’. ‘My statement has created controversy, If I said something wrong I apologise,’ he said. On Wednesday Dalai Lama said that India and Pakistan would have remained unity if Nehru had accepted Mahatma Gandhi’s wish of making Muhammad Ali Jinnah the country’s first Prime Minister.

In the interaction session held in Goa, he said Gandhi wanted to give the prime ministership to Jinnah. But the then Congress leader Nehru refused since he was self-centred. He added Nehru was wise and experienced, but mistakes do happen.

My statement has created controversy, if I said something wrong I apologise: Dalai Lama on his statement, "Mahatma Gandhi ji was very much willing to give Prime Ministership to Jinnah but Pandit Nehru refused." pic.twitter.com/jjIEmc280E — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2018

With great respect his Holiness @DalaiLama is wrong that Nehru was celf centred&therefore opposed Gandhi’s suggestion of making Jinnah Prime Minister of India. The historical record suggests otherwise.May be it would be worth his while to peruse this link .https://t.co/IWAbsFTMpc — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 9, 2018

“Mahatma Gandhi wanted to give the prime ministership to Jinnah. But Nehru refused. He was self-centred…," Dalai Lama Well Well we knew it, now its endorsed by #DalaiLama too. pic.twitter.com/9DOj6aOiBk — Naina 🇮🇳 (@NaIna0806) August 8, 2018

Meanwhile, during the event, Dalal Lama was requested the Indian Muslims to make efforts to reduce the perennial Shia-Sunni strife which has been prevalent in many Arab countries and affirmed that Islam is a religion of peace.

The ruling dispensation also latched on the issue and used his comments to throw barbs on the Congress and blamed it for the partition of the country.

Meanwhile, BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy reacted to the Dalai Lama’s remark, saying that the Dalai Lama should have spoken about this before and his statement is of no value now.

From the Opposition, Congress leader Manish Tewari took the matter on social media saying that historical records suggested quite opposite of what the 83-year-old monk said.

