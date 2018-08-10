Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologised on Friday, August 10, for his recent remarks on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in which he called the PM as ‘self-centred’. ‘My statement has created controversy, If I said something wrong I apologise,’ he said. On Wednesday Dalai Lama said that India and Pakistan would have remained unity if Nehru had accepted Mahatma Gandhi’s wish of making Muhammad Ali Jinnah the country’s first Prime Minister.
In the interaction session held in Goa, he said Gandhi wanted to give the prime ministership to Jinnah. But the then Congress leader Nehru refused since he was self-centred. He added Nehru was wise and experienced, but mistakes do happen.
Meanwhile, during the event, Dalal Lama was requested the Indian Muslims to make efforts to reduce the perennial Shia-Sunni strife which has been prevalent in many Arab countries and affirmed that Islam is a religion of peace.
The ruling dispensation also latched on the issue and used his comments to throw barbs on the Congress and blamed it for the partition of the country.
Meanwhile, BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy reacted to the Dalai Lama’s remark, saying that the Dalai Lama should have spoken about this before and his statement is of no value now.
From the Opposition, Congress leader Manish Tewari took the matter on social media saying that historical records suggested quite opposite of what the 83-year-old monk said.
