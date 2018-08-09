Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that India and Pakistan would have remained united if Muhammad Ali Jinnah had become the first prime minister as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi. He made the statement while responding to a question raised by a student at an event organised by Goa Institute of Management.

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that India and Pakistan would have remained united if Muhammad Ali Jinnah had become the first prime minister as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi. While addressing an event organised by Goa Institute of Management, the Dalai Lama said that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was very experienced and wise person, but he was a bit self-centred and that attitude led to the mistake that has cost India. He said that Mahatma Gandhi was willing to give prime ministership to Jinnah, but Pandit Nehru refused.

He made the statement while responding to a question raised by a student on how to deal with your emotions to ensure that you don’t make a wrong decision. He claimed that if Mahatma Gandhi’s wish was materialised then Indo-Pakistan would have been united.

It has been around 60 years since the Dalai Lama is living in exile in India. Being a keynote speaker on the subject “Today’s Relevance of India’s Ancient Knowledge,” the Dalai Lama answered a series of questions raised by the students. The event was organised to mark the celebration of 25 years of the Goa Institute of Management.

He also highlighted India’s ability to combine the modern education and ancient education. “The land of ahimsa is a cauldron of traditional knowledge includes the art of meditation, compassion, secularism and more,” the Dalai Lama said.

While appreciating the Indian Muslims for their religious tolerance, he asked them to reach out to Muslims in Afghanistan and Syria and make them understand that Sunnis and Shias can co-exist peacefully without killing each other.

