Daler Mehndi joins BJP: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has become the second celebrity to join politics this week after Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The singer joined the BJP in the presence of singer Hans Raj Hans, Union Minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Apart from this, the singer is best known for songs like Tunak Tunak Tu and Bolo Tara Tara.

After Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has now joined BJP. The singer joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel, BJP’s new face Hans Raj Hans and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Daler Singh popularly known as Daler Mehndi is best known for taking Bhangra popular all across the country with his innocent smile and talent. BJP continues to add more star power while the elections enter its fourth phase. Some days back, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol also joined the same party in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir were also present at the event. Daler Mehndi is a renowned singer, songwriter, producer, performer and is best known for his songs Tunak Tunak Tu and Bolo Tara Tara songs. His songs are also known for his super energy and miss no chance of entertaining his fans with his talent and skill. Daler Mehndi is the elder brother of singer Mika Singh.

Here are some social media reactions:

Now #DalerMehndi will bring others to BJP by singing "Oo sade nal rahoge toh eesh karoge, zindagi de sare maje kash karoge" 😁💃🕺 After winning polls, #DalerMehndi to Modi "Ho gayee teri balle balle ho jaegi balle balle"😀 — Arpita Raj (@rjarpitaa) April 26, 2019

#BJP election line-up looking less politically inclined and more inclined towards organizing a Punjabi music festival. #dalermehndi — Surya (@ThatGuySurya) April 26, 2019

With #dalermehndi joining @BJP4India saffron brigade is dancing to the song " Bolo tarara Bolo tarara " — Indian Raghavendra Rao (@rajabhi123) April 26, 2019

Now #DalerMehndi joins BJP. Smart way to sort out the pending cases against him. — Alka-line (@alkagurha) April 26, 2019

Gautam Gambhir joined BJP in March 2019. He revealed his expression quoting that he is impressed with the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi works and wants to serve the country and work for its welfare being the member of the party.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined BJP and became the third Deol to join Politics after his father Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini. The actor revealed that his father was well attached with Atal Bihari Vajpayee so he decided to follow Narendra Modi and wants him for the next five years.

Daler joined Congress in 2013 before the assembly elections. He also composed a song and sung it to campaign for the party. The 51-year-old enjoyed huge popularity in the 1990s and is known for songs like Rang De Basanti, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Saahore Baahubali. The singer was also accused of an illegal immigration case.

