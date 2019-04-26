Daler Mehndi joins BJP: The Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi also know as Daler Singh has joined BJP in the presence of BJP northwest candidate Hans Raj Hans and union minister Vijay Goel. He was recently seen in his song Bolo Ta Ra Ra opposite Sapna Choudhary.

Daler Mehndi joins BJP: Famous Punjabi singer Daler Singh also known as Daler Mehndi has recently joined BJP. The Punjabi singer known for his ever so famous song Bolo Ta Ra Ra song joined BJP earlier this afternoon in the presence of BJP northwest candidate Hans Raj Hans and union minister Vijay Goel. The singer joins the league of celebrities who recently took a political plunge this Lok Sabha election. Some of the celebrities who have started their political career this year are- Urmila Matondkar, Sunny Deol, Jaya Prada, Prakash Raj, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, and many more such big names of the industry!

Just a day back, Daler Mehndi took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of his latest song Bawli Tared opposite the heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary. The song has crossed millions of views on Youtube and is being loved by all! As the Punjabi singer joins the BJP candidature, here is the tweet and video of the song Bawli Tared:

Take a look at the tweet here:

Singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Union Minister Vijay Goel. pic.twitter.com/1qeYIS44JG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

