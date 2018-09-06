A 12-year-old Dalit boy was lynched by 5 children of the same village for touching the balloons, which were decorated at Chamanda temple of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Janmashtami. Earlier in June, 2 people were taken into custody for assaulting a 13-year-old Dalit boy in Vithlapur village near Ahmedabad.

A 12-year-old Dalit boy was lynched by 5 children of the same village for touching the ballons that were used for decorations on the occasion of Janmashtami in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Times of India. A case has been registered against 5 minors under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s friend, Suraj who was present at the spot when the incident took place said the assailants hit his friends, as they had objected to his friend’s touch to the balloon decorations. He added, when the balloon burst, they thrashed him to death.

Following the incident, the victim’s mother, Savitri Devi rushed to the temple where she found her son. According to a report published by Times of India, his mother immediately took him home and informed about the incident to the village Pradhan, Shyam Sunder Upadhyaya, however, the issue wasn’t taken seriously by him.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: High alert sounded in Madhya Pradesh, protesters stop trains in Bihar

It was on Wednesday when the victim was admitted to Aligarh district hospital, but the boy breathed his last at 12:40 pm.

The son is survived by his mother, who is a labourer, his sister and another brother. A report according to TOI said his father had expired 8 years ago.

Earlier in June, 2 people were taken into custody for assaulting a 13-year-old Dalit boy in Vithlapur village near Ahmedabad.

The victim was brutally thrashed for wearing a pair of jeans and trying to look like Kshatriya, as reported by The Hindu.

ALSO READ: Telangana Assembly dissolution LIVE updates: TRS eyes early polls, KCR continues as caretaker CM

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More