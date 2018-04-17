A Dalit man was beaten and forced off the horse, he was riding during his marriage procession in Madhya Pradesh by unknown attackers. Reports said that the man was earlier threatened by the upper caste community members to not to ride a horse as the honour is reserved only for their community. At least 17 persons have been booked from Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district on Sunday.

Claiming that the honour of riding a horse was reserved for the upper caste community members, a Dalit groom was beaten and forced off the horse he was riding during his marriage procession in Madhya Pradesh. At least 17 persons were booked from Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district on Sunday night when the incident took place. The incident has surfaced at a time when the Dalits are raising protest over the Supreme Court’s order that allegedly dilutes Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused have pelted stones at the baraat and thrashed the people who tried to stop them, police said.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sanjay Chouhan, a member of reserved Balai community was pushed off the horse by attackers in nag Guradia village. According to Harda police station in-charge Prithvi Singh Kharate, the upper-caste villagers had earlier raised an objection to Chouhan riding a horse. He further added that the accused attacked the wedding procession after he paid no attention to villager’s orders. Eventually, his wedding procession got attacked by the angry villagers and accused forced him to get off the horse. They pelted stones at the marriage procession and thrashed those who tried to stop them.

“We have booked 17 persons in connection with the incident under the SC/ST Act and the IPC. We are trying to trace them,” The Times of India quoted Kharate as saying. In another such incident, 27-year-old Sanjay Jatav, was given permission to take his wedding procession through his bride’s Thakur-dominated area. He has visited Allahabad High Court after the upper-caste community had opposed his decision to take out his baraat through the Thakur-dominated area.

