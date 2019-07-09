Dalit youth hacked to death, police team attacked in Ahmedabad: The deceased, identified as Haresh Kumar Solanki had sought help from Women’s helpline Abhayam to return his wife to his native village. His wife Urmila Jhala, belonging to an upper caste, is a two-month pregnant, reports said.

Dalit youth hacked to death, police team attacked in Ahmedabad: A Dalit youth was hacked to death in a town near Ahmedabad when he was being taken for negotiations with his in-laws on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Haresh Kumar Solanki had sought help from Women’s helpline Abhayam to return his wife to his native village. His wife Urmila Jhala, belonging to an upper caste, is a two-month pregnant and was at her father’s home, reports said.

As the police team reached Valmor village, more than a half-dozen people attacked the deceased with sharp-edged swords, knives and sticks just outside the house of his in-laws. Police have lodged an FIR into the murder, naming eight persons as accused. The father-in-law of Solanki was named as the prime accused. The assailants also damaged the SUV of Abhiyan Helpline in which Solanki was taken to his in-laws.

Deputy superintendent of police, SC/ST Cell PD Manvar was quoted as saying that Solanki had approached 181 Abhayam teams to negotiate with his in-laws as he wanted the return of his wife. He said that the accused are on the run and the police have constituted several teams to arrest them, adding that all the people involved in the murder will be nabbed at the earliest.

Reports quoted Dalit rights activist Kirit Rathod saying that Solanki and Urmila were studying in a college where they came to know each other, adding that they subsequently got married which was not acceptable to Solanki’s in-laws. He said that from day one, Urmila’s family was against her marriage with Solanki because he was a Dalit.

