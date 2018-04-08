The Yogi Adityanath-led government has claimed that it has done more than any other government for the Dalits and the backward classes. The government also said that most of the official schemes have benefited the Dalits and about 33% to 39 % Dalits have been appointed in key positions under the current regime.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Saturday countered all the allegations made by the opposition against the ruling government of being anti-Dalit. The Yogi government has clarified that no other parties have done as much they have for the welfare of the Dalit community and the backward classes. To prove their statement, they have even released some data to strongly support their argument. The government claimed that since it came to power it has ensured that the official schemes mostly benefited the Dalit community.

More Dalit officers have been appointed to important positions in the government sectors after the yogi-Adityanath-led government came to power than during the SP government. As per reports in TOI, an official said, “Out of the 8.85 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 6.50 lakh have been given to Dalits. Besides, 37 lakh Dalits have been issued ration cards for the first time. While the previous government got no work done in most backward classes-dominated 1,556 villages, the BJP government has ensured that all amenities reached there. Under the Saubhagya Yojana, 32 lakh power connections have been given to Dalits.”

Moreover, the official further added that the loan waiver scheme of the government has benefited the Dalits most and also said that “BSP is worried that these people, who have benefited from various government schemes, will shift their allegiance to BJP, along with their families.” Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier claimed that the BJP has done more than any other government for the Dalits while on the other hand, UP government has claimed that out of the total 33% and 30% of the posts have been occupied by candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Other Backward Classes (OBC).

