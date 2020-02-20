Damaged 2: Television and film actress Hina Khan was highly privileged by the response of her fans on her digital debut Damaged, which has crossed over 43 Million views in less than 40 days. The actress made her digital debut with Hungama Play by a web series named Damaged 2, opposite actor Adhyayan Suman. The director of the web series is Ekant Babani. The series was aired on 14th January 2020 and got a highly favorable response from the audience.

In general Hina Khan is a tremendous actor but in this series, her expression seems to be funny rather than scary. It took great efforts to do the role so efficiently and the worth is what she gets from her fans. She thanks her fan for the massive support to her first web series Damaged 2 and is highly obliged to work with Ekant Babani in his digital movie.

Damaged Season 1 was a psychological crime drama. Where season 1 featured Amruta Khanvilkar as the lead actor, who portrayed the role of a serial killer. She has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Meanwhile, Hina Khan said she was really very excited to be the part of Damaged 2. And after giving it and getting such an enormous response from the viewers she thanked them through an Instagram post for showing their support and making it a hit.

Opposite actor Adhyan too wrote for the response shown by the audience on his Web series. He was overwhelmed for making the series a massive hit. The series shows Hina Khan’s character Gauri Batra is seen as the owner of a homestay along with Adhyayan’s character Akash. But things go for a toss when their dream homestay turns into a nightmare, and a little girl goes missing from there.

Both the actors thanked the viewers for giving such great support for Damaged 2 and making it a big hit. Take a look at the trailer:

