Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Ketan Patel, Lalubhai Patel.The 17th Lok Sabha elections in the union territory of Daman & Diu were held in the third phase of polls on April 23, 2019. Daman & Diu is an unreserved seat. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lalubhai Patel is the sitting MP from Daman & Diu.

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: The 17th Lok Sabha elections in the union territory of Daman & Diu were held in the third phase of polls on April 23, 2019. Daman & Diu has one unreserved seat for the Lok Sabha. Currently, the seat is held by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lalubhai Patel. Patel had defeated Congress’ Ketan Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader had won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014. Patel had wrested the seat from the Indian National Congress (INC). The saffron party had announced Patel’s selection in its first candidate list.

According to the latest electoral roll, Daman and Diu have a total of 1,19,688 registered voters, of which 59,987 are male, 59,700 female, while one voter belongs to the third gender. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lalubhai Babubhai Patel had bagged 54.7 per cent of the votes cast in the elections.

At the time, the union territory had a total of 111,818 registered electors, of which 78.01 per cent, or 87233, exercised their franchise across 131 polling stations. A total of four candidates were in the fray in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The poll results for the Lok Sabha seats in Daman & Diu will be declared on May 23, 2019.

Daman & Diu is a rural constituency with a literacy rate of 87.07%. The percentage of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters in Daman & Diu is approximately 2.52% and 6.32% respectively. It is the only parliamentary constituency in the union territory of Daman and Diu in western India. The constituency came into existence in 1987 after the Daman and Diu Reorganisation Act in the same year.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held across the country to select a new government at the centre. The Election Commission (EC) had announced a seven-phase-elections starting from April 11, covering all states and the Union territories. The seventh and the last phase of the elections were held on May 19, 2019.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App