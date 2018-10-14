A Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) of the Indian Amry convicted Major General A.K. Lal, Colonel Thomas Mathew, Colonel R.S. Sibiren, Captain Dilip Singh, Captain Jagdeo Singh, Naik Albindar Singh and Naik Shivendar Singh for their involvement in the 24-year-old infamous Dangari fake encounter case wherein these Armymen had reportedly killed five local youths in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district for being suspected Ulfa militants.

In 2012, the Supreme Court had given the army the choice to decide the mode of trial, a court-martial or judicial trial in the case that was filed by Jagadish Bhuyan, now a BJP leader and then vice-president of Tinsukia district unit of All Assam Students’ Union in Guwahati High Court in 1994.

According to reports, the 7 army personnel from the 18 Punjab Regiment based in Dholla in Tinsukia district picked up 9 youths from different locations on February 17-19 1994. Then Jagadish Bhuyan filed a habeas corpus in the Guwahati High Court on February 22, 1994.

The Army had produced 5 bodies at the Dholla Police Station after the court’s order, terming them as Ulfa militants while releasing the remaining 4.

After pressure mounted on the state government, the case was transferred to the CBI which charge-sheeted the 7 Army personnel as guilty.

Then the Guwahati High Court had ordered a court-martial, although it was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Army, the apex court upheld the High Court’s order.

After the sentence was read out by the Amry court on Saturday, Jagdish Bhuyan expressed his content saying that justice has finally been delivered in the infamous Dangari encounter case. He further said that the verdict has proved that one must have faith in Indian judicial system and democracy and the neutrality of Indian Army.

