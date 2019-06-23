After a 2-hour-long BSP National Convention in Lucknow, Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar took oath as vice-president of the party. Her nephew Akash Anand got a post of National Coordinators of BSP. MP Danish Ali was appointed as BSP Leader in Lok Sabha.

Former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali, who had switched to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha election, was named as party chief leader on Sunday in the Lok Sabha. Danish Ali had defeated BJP MP Kunwar Singh Tanwar from Amroha in the recently concluded General Elections 2019. Besides, MP Danish Ali’s appointment, BSP Supremo Mayawati named her brother Anand Kumar as vice-president of the party. Akash Anand and Ramji Gautam got posts of National Coordinators of BSP. The decision was taken after a two-hour-long Party National Convention at BSP headquarters in Lucknow.

If the reports are to be believed then, Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand’s elevation is being considered as a big move as he is one of the front-runners to take over the party’s command after Mayawati. A few months ago, when Akash’s name was included in party’s star campaigners’ list for Lok Sabha, a party leader had described the move as the first step for him to get a big responsibility. Akash Anand is an MBA graduate from London, who had made his first public appearance in 2016 during Mayawati’s Saharanpur rally.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress had named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the Lok Sabha, after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi refused to take the charge. After his appointment, Chowdhury had said party asked him to stand in the front and he accepted the offer. “I am a foot soldier and foot soldiers stand in front. So I will fight as a foot soldier,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said.

