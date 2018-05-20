Six jawans were killed and several others were left brutally injured following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada's Cholnar village in Chhattisgarh. Reports suggest that the blast took place at around 11:00 am when the armed force was on its way to Kirandul from Cholnar.

At least six jawans were killed and several others were left brutally injured following an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on a police vehicle in Dantewada’s Cholnar village in Chhattisgarh. Soon after the blast was reported, troops of CRPF were rushed to the blast spot. The authorities have initiated investigations in the high-intensity blast that was triggered by the Maoists. Reports suggest that the blast took place at around 11:00 am when the armed force was on its way to Kirandul from Cholnar. Reacting to the reports, an official said that the deceased belonged to Chhattisgarh Armed Force and District Force.

Further commenting on anti-Maoists operation on Dantewada attack, Sunder Raj P, DIG said that as per the preliminary investigations, six jawans were martyred and search operations are currently underway. He said, “6 jawans dead, 1 injured according to a preliminary investigation. The search operation is being held by security forces. The blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation.”

6 jawans dead, 1 injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation: Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/bDDlJwxUkR — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2018

The reports of following IED blast comes just a few months after two jawans belonging to Chhattisgarh Police’s District Force were killed in an IED blast that was triggered by the Maoists in Gariaband District of Chhatisgarh. The reports of jawans being killed were later confirmed by Special Director General (DG) of Police, Anti Naxal Operations, DM Awasthi. Further disclosing the matter, the officer said that at least 29 jawans had left for the operation at a village located near Odisha’s border for a welfare meeting. The police vehicle was on its way when the blast took place.

