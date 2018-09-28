Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga. As per the reports, the incident took place at early morning when all the passengers were sleeping. Soon after the matter was reported, relief and rescue teams were deployed at the incident spot to evacuate the people.

On Friday morning, three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga. As per the reports, the incident took place at early morning when all the passengers were sleeping. Soon after the matter was reported, relief and rescue teams were deployed at the incident spot to evacuate the people. The information regarding the injuries or loss of life in the derailment has not surfaced yet. The following derailment might affect the rail traffic on the route.

As per current reports, rail officials have reached the accident spot and are monitoring the rescue and relief operations. The derailment took place some 140kilometress from Bihar’s Patna.

The investigations are underway and relief operations are being carried out the officials at the accident site. The reason behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

#SpotVisuals: Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailed near a railway crossing in Darbhanga today. Railway officials present at the spot. More details awaited. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/wSrpaQ5g9s — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018

In Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derailment, the three coaches that went of the track were reportedly empty. The derailment took place near Darbhanga Junction Railway Station in Bihar. Reports suggest that the accident took place at around 5:35 am.

As per official reports, no casualty has been reported. The rai movement on the track has been affected.

