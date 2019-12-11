Military Literature Festival 2019: The daredevil skydiver Lt Col Satyendra Verma will adorn the Military Literature Festival 2019. Subject to favorable weather conditions he will present his free fall performance on the day of inauguration on Dec 13, 2019.

-LT COL VERMA HAS PERFORMED OVER 1200 SKYDIVES AROUND THE WORLD

The daredevil skydiver Lt Col Satyendra Verma will adorn the Military Literature Festival 2019. Subject to favorable weather conditions he will present his free fall performance on the day of inauguration on Dec 13, 2019. Having more than 1200 skydives around the world in his name, the officer in Corps of Signals of the Indian Army, Lt Col Verma has given performances in US, Switzerland, Russia and Malaysia apart from India. He will be performing at the UT Lake Club.

He performs BASE (building, antenna, span (bridge) and earth) jump – an extreme sport – that is an advanced form of free fall. The performer jumps from a fixed object with closed parachute and the fete is more tough that skydiving as the jumper has lesser aerodynamic control over his body.

Lt Col Verma who has featured in Mountain Dew ad 2015 of the daredevils, has been riding the winds by studying them closely and taking the call to jump from fixed structures. He has earlier achieved feats of jumping off a telecom tower at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and the Perrine Bridge in US.

Born in Meerut, he aims at introducing BASE diving as a sport in India but doesn’t get bogged down by the pressure a “first” brings with it. During his first 2010 free fall from a 450 feet high building in Delhi, when the winds were not favorable, he thought of not diving just for the sake of it. “Had I not followed the winds, I may have ended with the mishap and then it would have taken BASE jump couple of more years to come to India. I couldn’t jeopardize a sport in its nascent stage and discouraged the budding sports,” he says. Lt Col Verma took the call only when he was confident and created a record of sorts.

Poster boy for the Indian Army, he is also the captain of Indian army’s sky diving team. His team represents country in global competitions and performs demo sky jumps and formations in air during special national events.

