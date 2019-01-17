Das Penalty: The NGT has asked Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore by 5:00 PM tomorrow for not complying with its November directives. In November 2018, the Green tribunal had noted the use of cheat devices by the auto major in emissions tests in its diesel vehicles.

Das Penalty: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday asked Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore by 5:00 PM tomorrow in emission case or else face punitive action, including the arrest of carmaker’s country MD and seizure of all properties in India, ANI reported. The NGT has directed the automobile giant to deposit the fine with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned Volkswagen why the company did not comply with NGT’s November orders.

In November 2018, the Green tribunal had noted the use of cheat devices by the auto major in emissions tests in its diesel vehicles. The tribunal had then asked the German automobile maker to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month. The tribunal had postponed the hearing of matter after it was informed that the Supreme Court is also seized of the issue.

The NGT formed a four-member expert panel on November 16, 2018, after Volksgate was found guilty of installing cheat devices in its diesel engines to meet US regulatory standards. Dubbed as Dieselgate, the German auto giant’s diesel engines were actually emitting 40 times more Nitrous Oxides (NOx) in real-world conditions.

Following a report that calculated the damages Volkswagen has done in India, it was found that estimated cost of health damage due to additional NOx from the Volkswagen group vehicles is approximately Rs 171.34 crore in Delhi. The Volkswagen has released approximately 48.678 tonnes of NOx in 2016.

