Rafale deal verdict: Dassault Aviation has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict dismissing the petitions seeking court-monitored CBI investigation into alleged corruption in Rafale deal. In its official statement, Dassault Aviation said it is dedicated to establishing successfully Make in India as promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The French aircraft manufacturer further asserted that it will ensure successful production in India through Dassault Reliance Joint Venture in Nagpur as well as through a full-fledged supply chain network.

The 36 Rafale aircraft are being manufactured by French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation. Earlier in the day, three petitioners who have sought a court-monitored CBI probe into the 36 aircraft Rafale deal expressed their disappointment over the Rafale deal verdict by Supreme Court.

In a press note on Rafale judgement, the petitioners in the case – Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan – said it is shocking and disappointing judgement. The press note by three petitioners said the apex court judgement was based on completely false information about the CAG report. Hailing the Supreme Court’s Rafale deal verdict, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described the allegations by the Opposition on the Rafale deal as fiction writing that compromised national security.

Read statement issued by Yashwant Sinha, Arun shourie & myself on the disappointing and indeed shocking judgement of the Supreme Court on the Rafale deal. Apart from not dealing the issues raised by us, the judgement makes several grotesque factual errorshttps://t.co/ZH1nLgXcoh — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 14, 2018

The verdict is seen as a setback for the Congress, though the party is in no mood to let go the matter as it could be proved handy for the Opposition in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections next year. The tone and body language of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the presser earlier today made it clear that he will continue to intensify his attack on the Modi government over controversial Rafale deal.

The Rs 58,000 deal controversy has grown steadily over the last few months, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of direct involvement in what he called the biggest defence scam in the history of this country.

