A 58-year-old MLA from Phulbani, Odisha, who dropped out of school in 1978 due to family obligations, is proving the ancient adage that “age is no bar to learning” by taking the Class 10th exams this year.

Angada Kanhar, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Phulbani, took the first paper in the ongoing Matric examination held by the Board of Secondary Education on Friday (BSE). Kanhar was seen at Rujangi High School taking the English paper with two of his classmates.

Before entering the examination hall, Kanhar said, “In 1978, I was in class ten, but owing to family obligations, I was unable to sit for the exams. I just learned that many people in their 50s and beyond are taking tests. As a result, I decided to take the board exams as well. There is no age limit for taking examinations or getting an education.”

Kanhar is not the only politician who will be taking the test. He is accompanied by a Sarpanch, one of his acquaintances.

Rujangi High School Headmistress, Archana Bas stated, “Board Exams, which are open school exams, are being held at our centre. This is a unique exam for students who had to stop their studies in the middle due to unforeseen circumstances. At our centre, 63 students took the SIOS exam, including Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar and his follow mate who works as a Sarpanch. By May 10th, this examination would be completed “

Earlier this year, Abhishek Bachchan starrer movie DasviPass was built in the same idea where he played the role of CM who later sat for 10th Board exams.

In Odisha, a total of 5.8 lakh children are taking the Class 10 state board test, which began on Friday.