A day after Centre sent notices to Facebook and data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, Union Minister of Law & Jutice and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the government will decide on the action to be taken after the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica’s response to the notices served. Speaking to media on Thursday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “We are very tough when it comes to data protection in India. Notice has gone from the Indian government to the two companies. We should wait for their reply. We will take action after their reply.”

The IT ministry while issuing a notice to social networking platform Facebook asked companies response on issues like whether the personal data of Indian votes and users has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica or any other downstream entity in any manner. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology sought information from Facebook over alleged data leak and has sought details by April 7. According to reports, on March 23, 2018, a notice seeking details relating to breach of data from Facebook had been sent to Cambridge Analytica particularly with regard to reports in the media about questionable practices attributed to Cambridge Analytica in their efforts to influence elections. It is felt that there is a need for further information about the data breach from Facebook.

A letter was issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on March 28 to Facebook seeking their response to certain questions. Whether personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by CA? Whether Facebook or its related or downstream agencies utilising Facebook’s data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process?

