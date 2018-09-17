The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and United Kingdom-based Global Science Research in the case of alleged data leak. It comes a month after the CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for suspected breach of Indian Facebook users' data.

In a crucial development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to Facebook, United Kingdom-based Global Science Research (GSR) and Cambridge Analytica seeking information regarding the alleged data theft case. It comes a month after the CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for suspected breach of Indian Facebook users’ data. The CBI had begun preliminary enquiry on a complaint forwarded by Information and Technology Ministry.

The probe will see if Cambridge Analytica received data from Global Science Research which employed illegal means of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook, the reports added. Facebook has over 20 crore users in India. Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the Parliament that the probe will be handed over to CBI.

ALSO READ: Bhima-Koregaon violence case highlights: Supreme Court fixes Sept 19 as next hearing date, says criminal investigations are based on allegations only

Cambridge Analytica and its parent company have been accused of potentially violating the 2016 United States election law by allowing its chief executive and other British citizens to play a significant role in US campaigns.

ALSO READ:Don’t question BJP about rising fuel prices or you will be thrashed like this auto driver in Chennai

Cambridge Analytica had announced in May that it will shut down its operations after being accused of illegally harvesting Facebook users, including half a million in India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More