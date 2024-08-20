Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Dates For First Phase Of J-K Elections Announced By Election Commission

The Election Commission issued the notification on Tuesday for the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the start of the nomination process. Voting for 24 seats in the Union Territory will take place in the first phase on September 18.

The deadline for filing nominations for the first phase is August 27, with scrutiny scheduled for August 28. The last date for withdrawing candidatures is August 30.

The seats going to the polls in the first phase are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D.H. Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

The Election Commission announced the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir on August 16. Polling will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. A total of 90 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The last assembly election in the region was held in 2014.

Additionally, the Election Commission has announced that assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 1, with votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to be counted on October 4.

