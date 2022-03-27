Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son along with four other held under bars for rape, blackmail and extortion of a 15-year-old minor girl in Rajasthan

Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son arrested along with four others in the Duasa Rape case. Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA from the Rajgarh constituency in Alwar has allegedly been charged for raping a 15 years old minor girl for one year.

The heinous incident took place in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

The allegations put on 39 years old, Deepak Meena and four others have been charged under Section 376D (gang rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC under Sections 3, 4, 6 and 6 of POCSO Act and 66D of IT Act.

The victim’s uncle lodged a complaint on Friday evening against five persons in Mandawa Police station. The family asserts that the five including Netram Samleti, Deepak Meena, Vivek Sharma and two others have raped, blackmailed and extorted the minor girl for one year.

However, MLA Johari says that this is a political conspiracy against him and the case is entirely baseless.

In the FIR lodged, another accused Vivek Sharma has been charged for extorting a sum of Rs 15 lakhs. He asked for jewelry and money from the victim’s mother in against for not making the rape video go public, confirms the SHO of Mandawar.

On Saturday, the Chairperson Ms. Rekha Sharma of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Director-General of Rajasthan Police seeking his intervention in the case for a fair and legitimate investigation.