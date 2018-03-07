Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Ibrahim has recently informed a Magistrate's Court in Thane, that India's most wanted don wants to come back to India. He also informed that the only condition that Ibrahim conveyed that h should only be kept in Arthur Road jail during his trial period. He further added, a few years ago, Dawood Ibrahim has expressed the same desire with advocate Ram Jethmalani but as the government refused to accept his conditions, the don has not get arrested yet.

The court also asked him that if he had talked to Ibrahim in recent times or if he can share his phone number to which he replied that his phone number was never displayed leaving him with no information about his location

Dawood Ibrahim is looking for a way out to come back to India. The piece of information was shared by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar on Tuesday in a Thane court. He informed the judge that before his arrest he had talked to India’s most wanted don. He further added that Ibrahim wants to come back to India with a condition that the authorities should keep him locked in Arthur Road jail during his trial period. The statement was then made public by lawyer Shyam Kesvani, who is representing Dawood’s brother in an extortion case.

He further added, a few years ago, Dawood Ibrahim has expressed the same desire with advocate Ram Jethmalani but as the government refused to accept his conditions, the D-company boss never got arrested. In September 2017, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray claimed that the architect of 1983 bombing is negotiating with the Central government to return to India. Meanwhile, Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaska sought his custody in the third case of extortion registered against him. As per the case, he and his men threatened a landowner and extorted hundreds of crores of rupees from him.

ALSO READ: Terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is known by these 18 names in the underworld

On a lighter note, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) also asked Kaskar about the whereabouts of his other family members to which he responded with a ‘No’. The court also asked him that if he had talked to Ibrahim in recent times or if he can share his phone number to which he replied that his phone number was never displayed leaving him with no information about his location. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Raj Thackrey had claimed to bring the most wanted don back to the country and have the credit for his arrest before the Assembly Elections 2019.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Reports of split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel surface

ALSO READ: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition post brain surgery: Reports

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App