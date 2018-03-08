Dawood Ibrahim’s top aide and an accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Farooq Takla has been sent to CBI custody till March 19 by Mumbai’s TADA court. Earlier in the day, Takla was arrested from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after being deported from Dubai with the help of investigative agencies. He has been arrested after 25 years of his escape following 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The 1993 Mumbai serial blasts resulted in about 257 fatalities and 717 injuries.

Terrorist and Disruptive and Activities (Prevention) Act court in Mumbai has sent Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Yasin Mansoor Mohamed Farooq alias Farooq Takla to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till 19 March. Takla was a wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Earlier in the day, Takla was deported from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates with the help of central investigative agencies and put on a flight to Delhi. After Takla reached New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was arrested by CBI at an immigration centre.

However, when asked about the development, the central investigative agency refused to reveal how he reached Delhi as an Interpol Red Corner notice was pending against him. Takla had fled from India after the 1993 Mumbai blasts. 23 years back, in 1995, Interpol issued a red corner notice against Takla. Along with 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Takla is accused of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several others charges. It is a big achievement for investigative agencies as Takla can reveal the important information about the other accused in the case like Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Menon, who is reported to finding safe heavens in Dubai and Pakistan.

As per the CBI sources, Takla and his brother, Mohamad Ahmad Mansoor provided logistic support to the other accused in the case. Along with 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, Takla is accused of criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and several others charges. The 1993 Mumbai blasts were the most destructive bomb explosions in Indian history.

The single-day attacks resulted in about 257 fatalities and 717 injuries. The two main suspects in the case, Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon have not yet been arrested or tried. Speaking on Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Farooq Takla arrest, senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikal said, “This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big blow to D-Gang.”

