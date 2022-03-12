After BJP’s astonishing win in 4 states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now sounded a poll bugle in his home state Gujarat. On day 2 of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi delivered a convocation address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. In his convocation address, PM Modi said that technology has now become a potential weapon in security apparatus and called for the training of police manpower.

After independence, recruitment in law&order needed reforms. Unfortunately, we were left behind. There's a perception about police-stay away from them, the same isn't true about Army. Imperative that Police manpower should be trained in a way that they're amicable with people: PM pic.twitter.com/HOPYZYwLAL — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Gujarat | Technology has now become a potential weapon in the security apparatus. Mere physical training is not enough to be in security forces, now specially-abled people can also contribute to the security sector despite not being physically fit: PM Modi in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/KTwnRsuDxj — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

On Day 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad. The 10 km roadshow started from the Ahmedabad airport and concluded at state BJP headquarters. After which, he addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan.

In his address at the Mahasammelan, PM Modi expressed that BJP government has been repeated in four states and this is the strength of democracy. He said, “Where a government was not being repeated, people have repeated a government there. Awareness towards democracy has increased so much. The task of elected representatives is to do development and this aspect is starting to get established in the minds of people.” He further stated that he wants to do development as any cost, especially for the poorest of the poor.

હું લોકોના અપાર સ્નેહ બદલ કૃતજ્ઞ છું. આ પ્રચંડ જન સમર્થન અને ઉત્સાહ અમને જનતા જનાર્દનની સેવામાં કઠોર પરિશ્રમ કરવા માટે પ્રેરણા આપે છે. pic.twitter.com/p6HRyiaKBZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2022

Later in the day, PM Modi also paid a visit to his mother. In the photos released on social media, he was seen taking blessings from his mother and having a simple meal at home. This was PM’s first visit to his mother in past 2 years.